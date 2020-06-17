  1. Home
Hina Khan urges everyone to pick up their pieces with a warm selfie; Says 'We will fight back'

Hina Khan took to social media to share some photos and send out major good vibes to all her fans. Check out the post here.
Hina Khan has been one of those actresses who has induced positivity with her posts every once in a while. Hina shared some photos on social media and the sheer point of them was to gear her fans to think positively and pick their pieces together. The lockdown has been difficult on everyone and the past three days have put a lot of pressure on everyone's mental health.

Hina shared a selfie and wrote, "Pick up the pieces, gather yourself, we will fight back." Well, while everyone may or may not fight back right away, it is important to start off picking our pieces together so that we can all kickstart the process of healing and be well, mentally as well as physically. If anything, there has been an increased focus on mental health and we think it was long due.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the movie Hacked and made her Bollywood debut with the Vikram Bhatt movie. Up ahead, she has a couple of projects, however, everything is on hold right now given the lockdown. The actress also featured in a short film called Smartphone and it seemed to have worked very well with the fans since it dealt with a rather out of the box topic.

