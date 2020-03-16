Hina Khan urges people to NOT hit the gym and workout at home to stay safe in the wake of Coronavirus; See pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hina Khan's advice to fight COVID-19 and stay fit cannot be missed. Take a look.

The Coronavirus outbreak has been creating an alarming situation all over the globe. The dangerous virus is now even spreading at an alarming rate in India, with Governments of various states have been urging people to stay in their house and avoid going out. The entertainment industry has also come to a halt with shoots of films, TV, and web-series being shut form March 19 to March 31st. The pandemic has left the world stressed and everyone is in a state of panic.

Keeping this in mind, the Maharashtra CM some days ago, announced that theatres, gyms, and malls will be kept closed from March 13, Friday, until March 31. Now, popular TV actress, , who has become an inspiration for fitness and health, has come out with a special message for all enthusiasts owing to the widespread COVID-19. Hina, who is known to be a fitness freak, recently urged her fans to not hit the gym and workout at home to stay safe and healthy during this heavy time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture, of a notice outside her gym, which reads that the gymnasium will be closed as per orders. Hina appreciated the decision by the authorities and asked people to stay indoors and sweat it out at home. She asked everyone to be untied to fight the virus.

Well, we appreciate Hina for spreading awareness and influencing her fans for the good. Hina is one such actress in the Indian Television industry who never misses out on her health, fitness and workout regimes. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

