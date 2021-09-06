Hina Khan urges Sidharth Shukla’s fan army to stay strong: He will always smile at his SidHearts

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news from the telly world. The actor had breathed his last on September 2 this year and his loved ones and the massive fan following is still struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality. Ever since the news of Sidharth’s demise surfaced, the social media is inundated with heartfelt condolence messages and tributes for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Needless to say, Sidharth’s fans, who called themselves as Sidhearts, are shattered and in deep shock.

Now has taken to social media and urged them to stay strong. In a tweet, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress stated that Sidharth’s fans were his pride and strength and that he is smiling at them from the other side. Hina wrote, “I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts. I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers. Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride.. He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side..Duas”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post for Sidharth Shukla’s fans:

I am so sorry,

I am so sorry,

I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts

I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers

Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride..

He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side..

— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Hina had also penned a heartfelt note remembering the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. She wrote, “We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding, I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you! After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing. I am a lil unwell and not in the right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there”.

