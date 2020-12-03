Hina Khan is a vision in white as she poses in front of a beach during her Maldivian vacation; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan jetted off to Maldives a few days back with her family. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures from the exotic location.

is enjoying to the fullest with her family members and beau Rocky Jaiswal in Maldives. All of them took time off their busy schedules and jetted off to the exotic locale a few days back. Hina and Rocky won hearts again as they were snapped together at the airport while on their way. As of now, the Hacked actress has been giving glimpses of how they have been spending their vacation at the place from time to time.

For instance, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling in front of a beach. Hina looks undeniably pretty as she wears a sleeveless white crochet outfit. She also adds a pop of colour to her attire by wearing a colourful hairband and flaunting a pair of yellow funky sunglasses. She opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a pink lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

We cannot stop gushing over Hina’s expressions as she poses for the camera. Apart from sharing solo and fam jam pictures, the actress has also given glimpses of her lovey-dovey moments with Rocky Jaiswal. Hina last appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 in which she entered the house as one of the Toofani Seniors. Joining her there were Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Not only that but Hina also did a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal.

