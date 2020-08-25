Hina Khan is a vision in white as she strikes a killer expression in her latest PHOTO

Hina Khan never fails to grab attention whenever she shares something new on social media. Meanwhile, check out her new photo on Instagram.

- a name that needs no introduction. The actress is currently grabbing headlines again post her stint in Naagin 5. For the unversed, she played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama and won the hearts of the audience with her outstanding performance as Adi Naagin. Many of her fans were disappointed post her exit from the show. However, Hina still keeps in constant touch with her followers on social media. She treats them with myriad posts almost daily.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has once again shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle. Hina is wearing a white strap camisole top. Her skin looks luminous as she opts for dewy makeup. She opts for a matte finish lipstick and lets her kajal-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking. Apart from that, it is her killer expression that grabs all of our attention here. She also gives a glimpse of her freshly painted nails that are synonymous with her outfit!

Check out Hina Khan’s new picture below:

On the work front, Hina rose to popularity when she played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up. That wasn’t all. The actress also made her entry into Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the iconic vamp Komolika. Earlier this year, Hina made her official debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone.

