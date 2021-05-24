Hina Khan vows to look after her 'Maa' as she shares candid clicks with her: Dad is watching our back

Actress Hina Khan, who is coping up with the loss of her father, has shared heartwarming photos with her mother on social media. With it, Hina penned a sweet note and assured her mother that she will take care of her.

Actress has begun the new week on a positive note as she has gone ahead to share endearing moments with her mother in a series of candid photos. With the photos, Hina has penned a heartwarming note for her mom as she assured her that she will take care of her post her dad's demise. The Hacked actress suffered a tragic loss last month as her father passed away due to a heart attack. While she was at a shoot in Kashmir, she got the sad news and immediately returned for the final rites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Hina shared photos with her mother while standing on the balcony of her house. She is seen clad in a casual tee that was originally a part of her father's attire. She teamed it up with a casual pair of pajamas. By her side, her mother could be seen standing, and while they were engaged in a conversation, the candid photos were clicked. Hina expressed her love for her mother and vowed to look after her. She further said that they were both strong to get through this time.

Take a look at Hina Khan's post:

Sharing the photos, Hina wrote, "MAA Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish..Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise,I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN..ALWAYS..#WeAreStrong #WeWillGetThruThis #Together #DadIsWatchingOurBack #DaddysStrongGirl #WearingDad Thank you @manaanmeer for clicking these candid shots.." As soon as Hina shared the photos, fans started showering love on the actress. A fan wrote, "That last picture speaks volumes of emotion." Another wrote, "Stay strong you both ladies."

After Hina returned to Mumbai on learning about her father's demise, she also tested positive for COVID 19 and stayed in isolation. A few days back, Hina shared a video and informed her fans that she tested negative and was taking care of herself. Amid this, her new song video Patthar Wargi came out and it has managed to leave netizens impressed once again. She was shooting in Kashmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh for a possible project and the details of the same are yet to be revealed.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black sequin top and leather trousers

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×