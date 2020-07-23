Hina Khan wants to hold on to beau Rocky Jaiswal 'now and forever' and it proves their love is eternal

Hina Khan, who is head over heels in love with Rocky Jaiswal, has shared a love-filled post for the man of her life.

is one of the most talked about actresses of telly world. The actress has been making headlines ever since she made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and her performance as Akshara made her a household name. Ever since then, Hina has not just won hearts with her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting prowess but she has also been a fitness icon and her workout videos are also a rage among the audience. Besides, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant never fails to impress the fashion police with her style sense and her panache makes men go weak on their knees.

But apart from her professional life, Hina’s love life also makes her the talk of the town. The lady has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for a couple of years now and the duo is going strong with their relationship. In fact, their social media PDA often pains the town red. And while Hina never shies away when it comes to expressing her love for the man of her life, she once again shared a heartwarming post for Rocky which is all about forever love.

The post came with a message that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wants to hold on to her man forever. Hina wrote, “With you @rockyj1 Now and Forever.” To this Rocky replied, “Yes! Us against the world.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s heartwarming post for beau Rocky Jaiswal:

Well, their mushy romance often makes the fans excited for Hina and Rocky’s wedding. We wonder if they are planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

ALSO READ Hina Khan takes some time off her workout regime and enjoys a lazy day; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×