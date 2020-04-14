Hina Khan is washing away her troubles with bubbles and we are loving it

Hina Khan, who has been winning hearts with her interesting posts on Instagram, is breaking the internet with her recent pictures flaunting her natural beauty.

is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. And while she is a delight to watch onscreen, her fans are certainly missing her screen presence courtesy the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is making sure to be in touch with her fans through her social media posts and keep them intrigued.

Interestingly, Hina’s recent Instagram post in breaking the internet for all the right reasons as she is seen flaunting her natural beauty while posting in a white coloured bathrobe and wet hair. It was indeed difficult to get our eyes off Hina’s charm in the pics but that caught our attention apart from her beauty was her caption for the pics. She stated that she is washing away her troubles with the bubbles as she finds her happiness in a warm shower. “Washing away all the troubles with some bubbles.. Happiness is.. A warm shower,” Hina wrote.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent pics:

Interestingly, apart from sharing beautiful pics, Hina has also been sharing videos from her workout schedule during the quarantine period. In fact, she has also been actively raising awareness about maintaining hygiene and sanitization during the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant had also shared videos about how to make a mask and how to wash hands properly to combat COVID 19.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More