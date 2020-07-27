  1. Home
Hina Khan wins the internet with her ravishing looks and killer expressions in a new monochrome PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared a black and white picture on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. Check it out.
1593 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan wins the internet with her ravishing looks and killer expressions in a new monochrome PHOTO
Hina Khan’s social media game is always on point and we get proof for the same by having a look at her timeline. The stunning diva who has been an inevitable part of the television industry enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Apart from that, the actress is also currently enjoying the best phase of her career. After her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina participated in Bigg Boss 11 where she was eventually declared the runner up.

Meanwhile, coming back to the present, Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. The gorgeous diva is wearing a black spaghetti strap camisole outfit as can be seen in the picture. Hina’s makeup game is also on point and she also lets down her lustrous hair. This picture has been shared as a part of the new challenge to share monochrome photos for supporting women empowerment. The actress was nominated for this challenge by Ekta Kapoor.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone some time back. Now, fans of the actress are excited as she will be making a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin. This has been confirmed by Mohit Malhotra who will also be a part of the show.

Also Read: Hina Khan gets emotional while watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: I just don't know what to write

Credits :Instagram

