Hina Khan wins the internet as she shares a ravishing PHOTO clad in a white outfit

Hina Khan never fails to impress the fans whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

is currently enjoying a good phase in her career and has been receiving heaps of praises for her work. The actress entered the Bigg Boss 14 house sometime back as one of the Toofani Seniors to mentor the fresh contestants. The audience loved her stint in the reality show yet again and it definitely reminded some of us about the 11th season of the show. For the unversed, Hina emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 11.

Meanwhile, the Hacked actress happens to be an avid social media user and often shares bits and pieces related to her life on the same. Hina has once again shared a ravishing picture on her Instagram handle that will surely send her fans into a frenzy. The actress wears an all-white outfit as she poses for the camera while flashing a captivating smile. She opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a brown lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Hina Khan last appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. She exited from the BB house sometime back along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The actress also made a cameo appearance in the show Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Her performance in the supernatural drama has received praise from the audience. Hina made her debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

