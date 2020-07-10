  1. Home
Hina Khan wishes her fans 'Jumma Mubarak' as she shares a few selfies sans makeup

Hina Khan enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress has shared a new Instagram post in which she has wished her fans 'Jumma Mubarak.'
Hina Khan’s social media game is on point and there is no doubt about this fact. The Hacked actress keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. She is currently soaring high in terms of her career post her stint in the show Bigg Boss 11 where she was being declared the first runner up. Hina has showcased stellar performances in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic role of Komolika.

As we speak of this, the stunning diva has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. Hina has wished all her fans by writing ‘Jumma Mubarak’ in her post while sharing a few of her selfies too. The actress looks pretty and flawless even without makeup and these pictures are proof. She is seen wearing a black and white outfit and covers her head with a mustard yellow cloth. Needless to say, her beaming smile melts our hearts again.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures below:

Apart from this, the actress has been making sure that she remains fit even during the indefinite lockdown period. Time and again, Hina has been sharing pictures and videos of her workout sessions on social media thereby shelling out major fitness inspiration for others. On the work front, she ventured into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked backed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back.

