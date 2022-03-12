Hina Khan wishes her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan on his birthday, writes a sweet note

Hina Khan rose to fame with her daily soap ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She is fans’ favourite too when it comes to stylish statements and fashionable choices. The actress often treats her fans with stunning and glamorous pictures of herself. Speaking of her acting prowess, the actress had stunned the audience with her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also shares a good rapport with her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. As Parth is celebrating his birthday today, Hina took to social media to wish him.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, the Naagin actress shares a sweet photo featuring Parth where they can be seen hugging and all smiling. While sharing the post, she also wrote a sweet note. It read, “Blurry but real…Love, respect and pure emotions…Bless you Parth…Wishing you a very Happy Birthday…shine my friend… @the_parthsamthaan.” To note, daily show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a follow-up to the 2001 series of the same name that featured Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

See Hina’s Instagram story here:

Last month, Hina Khan enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She flooded her Instagram with surreal and drool-worthy vacation pictures from Egypt. On the professional front, Hina Khan was part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 11 and was emerged as the runner-up. She also did Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She has also appeared in several music videos including Baarish Ban Jaana, Mohabbat Hai, and others.

