Hina Khan won’t be doing this in 2022 because of COVID-19; Watch

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities on television. The actress started her career as ‘Akshara’ in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, she also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the first runner-up. In her career, Hina has impressed millions of fans with her acts on the small screen. Apart from this, she also keeps them engaged and entertained on social media, where she posts pictures and videos regularly.

Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Hina took to her Instagram space yet again, where she shared a fun video. In the video, Hina can be seen trying her hands on a fun Instagram trend where people use a filter to find out what they should be doing in the New Year 2022. The video starts with Hina Khan lip-syncing to an audio that says, “Whatever it is, I’ll do it”. The filter which says, “In 2022, I should,” shuffles through several options including “Exercise daily”, “Start my own YouTube channel” among others. It then stops at “Meet new people” for Hina. The actress then shakes her head to indicate ‘No’ and puts her mouth mask on.

Sharing the video, Hina captioned it, “No no no no noooooo..Can’t do this #reels #feelitreelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK”.

Click HERE to watch Hina’s video.

In other news, recently, Hina’s entire family tested positive for Covid-19. The actress shared the news with netizens as she posted a series of selfies looking tired yet determined. In the pictures, the lines from wearing a mouth mask were evident on Hina’s face. She also wrote a long note, reminding her fans to make lemonade from the lemons that life hands them.