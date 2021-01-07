Hina Khan works out in style as she shares stunning PHOTOS after a gym session; Take a look

Hina Khan often shares updates on her life through social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

When it comes to talking about the fittest divas in the television industry, among the first names that come to our minds is that of . The actress never leaves a chance to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life and what better than her social media timeline to prove the same! Hina has already excelled in terms of her career and currently her trajectory is not only limited to TV shows but also web series and films.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle that is sure to dole out some major fitness inspiration for many others out there. Hina shares a collage consisting of two pictures that have been clicked after a workout session. The Hacked star is seen clad in a yellow sports bra teamed up with a pair of black faux leather leggings as can be seen in the pictures. She proudly flaunts her perfectly toned body here.

Check out the post below:

Hina Khan has also added a rather inspiring caption along with the post that reads, “It’s never convenient to be fit because everything good comes after a lot of hardwork, effort and sweat!” On the professional front, the actress last appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 in which she entered as one of the Toofani Seniors. She also made a cameo appearance alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Hina will soon be seen in a new web series too.

Also Read: Hina Khan steals hearts as she dons a pretty white outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×