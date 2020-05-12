Hina Khan wows her fans with candid selfies as she hopes for better days amidst quarantine; Check them out

Hina Khan has recently shared a few candid selfies on her Instagram handle along with a thoughtful note. Check out her latest post.

surely knows how to steal the limelight whenever she posts something on social media. The TV star has a huge fan base all over the country and needless to say, she can give any Bollywood actress run for their money. Hina who initially began her career in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by portraying the role of the innocent daughter-in-law Akshara is now considered one of the most glamorous and bankable actresses of the Indian television industry.

Talking about her social media handle, Hina has recently shared two candid selfies on Instagram which are sure to send all her fans into a frenzy. The Hacked actress goes complete sans makeup as seen in the post of the photo-sharing app. Clad in a grey t-shirt, Hina poses for the selfies while looking at the other side. Nonetheless, the actress looks pretty even without makeup and these latest pictures are the perfect proof for the same, what say? She has also written a thoughtful note that reads, "A ray of hope and sunshine. Everything's gonna be ok."

Check out Hina Khan’s latest pictures below:

On the professional front, the stunning diva has made her debut in the Bollywood film industry this year with the movie Hacked. It is a mystery thriller that has been directed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina has been appreciated for her stellar performance in the movie. The actress recently appeared in another short film titled Smartphone which has been released in a popular streaming platform. The audience has loved her de-glam avatar in this short movie too. Ardent fans of the actress are still awaiting the release of her upcoming projects.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan's mom gives her a peck as they celebrate Mother's Day and it is adorable; See Photos)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×