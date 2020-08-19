Hina Khan wows the internet as she clicks a few 'filtered' selfies; Check them out

Hina Khan loves posting new pictures and videos on Instagram daily. She has once again shared a few selfies on her personal handle.

Hina Khan is an avid social media user. We get proof for the same through her timeline that is full of numerous pictures and videos. The actress is one of the most popular and beloved celebs in the world of Indian television. Post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up. There was nothing that could stop the actress after the same!

While we speak of this, Hina has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are worth a glimpse. The actress has clicked a few ‘filtered’ selfies that she mentioned in the caption. She happily poses for the picture sans makeup while playing with her hair. Moreover, her unmissable expressions and beaming smile do the rest of the talking here! Hina cut her hair short a few days back. And we bet this look suits her.

On the work front, Hina Khan recently made a cameo appearance in the popular supernatural drama Naagin 5. The audience loved her spectacular performance as ‘Adi Naagin’ in the show. However, she has finally bid farewell after doing justice to her short-lived role. Earlier this year, the actress made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone sometime back. Hina is awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

