Hina Khan's birthday wish for her former co star Parth Samthaan is too cute to handle; See Pic

Hina Khan is all hearts for her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan on his birthday. Take a look.

It is not always that the actors you work with, stay on the show for as long as you do. But, it doesn't mean that they will not be with you. One such Jodi of former co-stars who bond extremely well is and Parth Samthaan, who worked together in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay together. Though Hina aka Komolika had to quit early, Parth is still winning hearts as Anurag Basu. The two might be at loggerheads on the show, but off-screen they share an amazing bond.

Today (March 11) on Parth Samthaan's birthday, his bestie Hina Khan has a special message for him. Yes, as Parth turns a year older, Hina has sent out a sweet note to add the 'tadka' to his special day. The actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture, wherein she is seen sharing a warm hug with Parth. She captioned the same as, 'Happy Birthday Parthuuuuu. See you tomorrow.!' Well, we are drooling over their cuteness together. Isn't Parthu a cute nickname? The handsome hunk also acknowledged Hina's sweet gesture and re-posted the picture expressing his gratitude. He wrote, 'Thanks cutie!' We must say, their bond and chemistry is beyond words. We clearly can't stop gushing over them.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Talking about the two, Hina was having a gala time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and friends as she celebrated Holi. On the other hand, Parth had a working Holi this year, but he made sure to sneak some moments for him too. What are your thoughts on Hina's wish for Parth? Isn't it too cute to handle? Let us know in the comment section below.

