Hina Khan's Bollywood debut film Hacked takes the 'spot 5' in most watched movies on TV; See post

Hina Khan is grinning in happiness right now, and she has all the reasons to be. The talented actress's debut Bollywood film 'Hacked' is among the 'top 5' of the most-watched movies on Indian Television as per the recent BARC ratings. Yes, you read that right! Hina Khan starrer Hacked has taken the 'fifth spot' (spot 5) in the list of the top five most-watched Hindi movies on Television.

The psychological thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt had a World TV premiere last week on & TV. Much to everyone's surprise, the Hacked achieved this huge feat of becoming the fifth watched Hindi movie on the small screen. Hina took to her Instagram handle to share this 'happy news' with fans. She shared a screenshot of the BARC ratings and expressed her happiness. With the picture, she wrote, 'HackedWorldTVPremiere in top 5 watched Hindi movies on Television last week.'

Hacked theatrically released on 7 February 2020. The thriller also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar in the lead roles. The story chronicled around a boy's love for an older girl, how it turns into an obsession, and how he rattles the girl's life after rejection. In the movie, Hina was seen as Sam (Sameera Khan), a career-oriented woman who is stalked by a cyberbully.

The movie was an interesting tale covering the subject of cyber-security and online privacy, and Hina's debut performance was lauded by many. In fact, her acting prowess in the movie received a thunderous response from fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

