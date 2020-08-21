Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens a praising note for the actress; Calls her the image of perseverance

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are among the most beloved couples of the television industry. The latter has recently penned something special for the diva on Instagram.

and Rocky Jaiswal have been in a relationship with each other for a long period. The couple has never backed out from openly expressing their love and that’s what makes them special! We still remember the time when Rocky visited the actress inside the Bigg Boss house a few years back and surprised her. More often, it is their lovely pictures on social media that grab our attention. Their PDAs and lovey-dovey moments are adorable and there is no doubt about it.

Well, that’s not all. The couple often shares special notes or pictures of each other on their respective handles. As we speak of this, Rocky has once again shared something special for his ladylove on Instagram. He has given a glimpse of a black and white picture of Hina in which she wears a white outfit teamed up with a pair of matching accessories. He also pens a praising note that reads, “She is the image of perseverance. Because she believes in hard work… Not miracles."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently received a lot of praise post her stint in Naagin 5. For the unversed, she played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama and won the hearts of the audience once again. Many of her fans are now disappointed as she exited the show too soon. However, there is no denying this fact that Hina is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. She also made her debut in Bollywood with Hacked this year.

