Hina Khan's candid moments are unmissable as she is lost in thoughts in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is known for her stint in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

does not need any introduction. The television’s favourite actress has been an inevitable part of the industry for many years. Her journey in the world of showbiz initially began with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But the kind of escalation that she witnessed in her career after Bigg Boss 11 is worth mentioning here. There is no denying this fact that Hina is currently one of the most sought-after actresses who also enjoys a huge fan base.

The Hacked actress is an avid social media user who likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. We have now chanced upon her latest pictures on Instagram that are unmissable. The photographer clicks a few candid moments of the actress which are a delight to watch here. She is wearing a sleeveless white outfit and aces the perfect nude makeup look here. Moreover, Hina also flashes her captivating smile while posing for the camera.

Check out the pictures below:

A few weeks earlier, Hina Khan made a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘Toofani Senior.’ Accompanying her were two more former BB contestants and winners, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Well, the seniors are out of the house now but ardent fans are sure to miss Hina in the show hosted by . Meanwhile, she earlier also made a brief cameo in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

