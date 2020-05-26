Hina Khan's cute and quirky pout grabs our attention in a throwback PHOTO

The actress also has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself in stylish ethnic outfits on her Instagram account.

The stunning actress is winning hearts with her breath-taking pictures. The Lines star is a favourite among the fans and film audiences. The diva looks very cute in the throwback photo. The stunner is seen in a blue outfit and is seen pouting in a quirky picture. The gorgeous actress has been sharing mesmerising pictures on her Instagram account. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Through the Ramadan month, the actress has been sharing positive messages on her Instagram account.

The actress has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself in stylish ethnic outfits on her Instagram account. The fans were delighted to see the photos shared by the actress. Recently, Hina Khan shared beautiful pictures in a pink coloured Salwar Kameez. The actress also made heads turns when she walked the ramp at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress also shares pictures from her workout sessions. Hina Khan is known to be a fitness enthusiast and keeps inspiring her fans and followers to get into fitness and to make sure that one does not get lazy with working out.

Check out Hina Khan's photo:

As the world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress urges everyone to stay positive and to stay safe. Hina also wished everyone on the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on her Instagram account. She urged people to pray from home and to stay indoors. This throwback photo of Hina Khan is surely bringing a smile to everyone's face.

(ALSO READ: Eid 2020: Hina Khan is ready for celebrations as she flaunts a pink salwar kameez; Sends her greetings to fans)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×