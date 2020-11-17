  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan's expression leaves fans awestruck as she strikes a pose for a monochrome PHOTO

Hina Khan enjoys a huge fan following on social media for the obvious reasons. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
Mumbai
Hina Khan's expression leaves fans awestruck as she strikes a pose for a monochrome PHOTOHina Khan's expression leaves fans awestruck as she strikes a pose for a monochrome PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We can’t get enough of Hina Khan’s pictures as she always manages to mesmerize us with some stunning clicks. The talented television diva is one of the most avid social media users and her timeline is proof. The Hacked actress also enjoys a massive fan following that keeps on increasing daily! Hina’s career trajectory is nothing less than an inspiration. What she started with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and everyone can see to it.

Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star continues to treat fans with new pictures every day. For instance, she has recently shared a monochrome picture on Instagram. Hina is wearing an embellished traditional outfit and strikes a stunning expression for the camera while keeping her eyeliner-rimmed glittery eyes closed. She also wears a pair of earrings to compliment her attire and puts on a nose pin to further enhance her beauty while leaving the hair open.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan)

Hina Khan’s fans were beyond excited when she entered as one of the seniors inside the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio came out of the house a few weeks back after Shehzad Deol’s eviction. Prior to that, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, and others in the lead roles. Hina played the role of Adi Naagin in the show and won accolades for her performance. 

Also Read: Hina Khan slays a saree with finesse as she gets ready for the festivities; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

You may like these
Erica Fernandes goes 'Omg' on Parth Samthaan's Diwali PHOTOS with family; Hina Khan drops a sweet comment
Hina Khan slays a saree with finesse as she gets ready for the festivities; See PHOTOS
Hina Khan and Urvashi Dholakia aka Kasuatii Zindagii Kay's Komolika's Diwali PHOTOS are all about love & joy
Hina Khan's candid moments are unmissable as she is lost in thoughts in her latest PHOTOS
Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's latest PHOTO will remind us of their camaraderie in Bigg Boss 14
Hina Khan wins the internet as she shares a ravishing PHOTO clad in a white outfit
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement