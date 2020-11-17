Hina Khan's expression leaves fans awestruck as she strikes a pose for a monochrome PHOTO

Hina Khan enjoys a huge fan following on social media for the obvious reasons. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

We can’t get enough of ’s pictures as she always manages to mesmerize us with some stunning clicks. The talented television diva is one of the most avid social media users and her timeline is proof. The Hacked actress also enjoys a massive fan following that keeps on increasing daily! Hina’s career trajectory is nothing less than an inspiration. What she started with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and everyone can see to it.

Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star continues to treat fans with new pictures every day. For instance, she has recently shared a monochrome picture on Instagram. Hina is wearing an embellished traditional outfit and strikes a stunning expression for the camera while keeping her eyeliner-rimmed glittery eyes closed. She also wears a pair of earrings to compliment her attire and puts on a nose pin to further enhance her beauty while leaving the hair open.

Hina Khan’s fans were beyond excited when she entered as one of the seniors inside the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio came out of the house a few weeks back after Shehzad Deol’s eviction. Prior to that, the actress also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, and others in the lead roles. Hina played the role of Adi Naagin in the show and won accolades for her performance.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

