Hina Khan's expressions leave fans in awe as she goofs around with Instagram filters; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan surely knows how to keep her fans engaged on social media. Her latest Instagram pictures are proof of the same.

’s social media game is always on point and multiple instances prove the same. There is not a single day when the actress forgets to keep her fans posted regarding her personal and professional life. One look at her Instagram stories and the followers instantly get to see her latest pictures and videos. Needless to say, she has proved her mettle in acting and is currently one of the most popular television actresses who has a huge fan base.

The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are a treat to watch. The reason behind this is the cute filters that she has used while posting them. We get talking about her very first selfie in which she tries the one with rosy cheeks and pouty lips. Hina then tries the floral filter in the next picture. She also reminds everyone to adopt precautions in current times by sharing a picture with the masked filter. That is followed by another one which comes with the quote ‘Winter is coming’ from Game of Thrones.

Check out the pictures below:

A few weeks back, Hina Khan surprised her fans as she entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors. The audience loved her banter with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla who also entered the house with the same purpose. Now that she is out of there, fans are eagerly waiting for Hina to reveal her upcoming plans and future projects. Earlier, she also made a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

