Hina Khan's expressions steal the limelight as she dons a regal pantsuit in her new PHOTO

never fails to impress fans with her impeccable style sense and unique fashion choices. We surely remember her stunning appearance at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival that literally won millions of hearts! The actress began her journey playing the character of a simple girl named Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a decade earlier. No one could have possibly imagined that Hina would go on to become one of the most bankable actresses!

Hina’s fashion wardrobe caught everyone’s attention when she took part in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. She nailed every outfit of hers with perfection thereby grabbing the attention of her fans. And we cannot move forward without having mentioned her impressive getup in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the iconic vamp Komolika. Although Hina is not a part of the show anymore, ardent fans cannot forget the way she carried herself with panache in the same.

The Hacked actress often shares pictures of herself on social media which clearly prove that she is indeed a fashionista. While we speak of this, Hina has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. The actress is seen wearing a pastel rainbow pantsuit teamed up with a matching bralette in the picture that is winning over the internet. It's not only Hina's outfit but also her expressions that steal all the limelight here. The actress gets a little experimental as she flaunts curly hair for this picture, unlike the previous times.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the short film titled Smartphone in which she plays the role of Suman. Earlier this year, she made her official debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller Hacked backed by Vikram Bhatt.

