Hina Khan's father passes away: Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Nikki Tamboli and other celebs mourn the loss

As Hina Khan’s father passes away, her friends from the industry such as Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Nikki Tamboli have paid tribute to him on social media.
Popular TV actress Hina Khan’s father died, on Tuesday, following a massive cardiac arrest. After learning about the news of her father's sudden demise, the actress has immediately rushed back to Mumbai from Kashmir where she was shooting with actor Shaheer Sheikh. Although, the actress is yet to release an official statement in this regard, her close friends from the industry paid tribute to her father on social media. Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Nikki Tamboli among others have expressed their deepest condolences.

Hina's co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi posted a throwback of the father-daughter duo on her Instagram story and she wrote, “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.” Eijaz, who featured as a contestant on the Bigg Boss 14, where Hina appeared as one of the seniors, paid tribute to the actress' father on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye.”

While paying her respects, Nikki, on the other hand, tweeted, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan.” Hiten Tejwani also paid his condolences on Twitter.

Take a look at the posts below:

Earlier, talking to ETimes, Hina had opened up on how her father has always been supportive towards her career. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was quoted as saying, “I don't know how many people know about it. But I came to Mumbai lying and only my father knew about it. I had only discussed it with my father and nobody knew what I was doing in Mumbai. My mother and other family members thought I was in Delhi. Only my dad knew about it. My father has been my partner in crime in whatever decisions I have taken in life.”

Also Read: PHOTOS: Hina Khan returns to Mumbai after her father passes away due to cardiac arrest

