Hina Khan's flawless selfies take our breath away as she enjoys her quarantine break during lockdown

Hina Khan has recently shared two selfies on her Instagram handle which are worth watching out for. Check them out.

is currently enjoying her quarantine break at home and is also keeping in constant touch with her fans through social media. The stunning beauty already enjoys a huge fan following who loves to keep a tab on her daily activities. Just like others, Hina has been trying to be productive and creative amidst the lockdown period and has shared glimpses of the same too from time to time. Most of us surely remember the beautiful sketches which she shared a few days back.

As we are speaking of this, the Lines actress has recently shared two selfies on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. Hina’s love for selfies is evident from her numerous pictures that are shared on social media regularly. Speaking of the current pictures, the stunning diva is seen donning a pink cardigan in which she looks super cute. She also ties up her hair with an orange hairband that has white polka dots all over it. Needless to say, Hina’s makeup game is on point in the pictures.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

Hina has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment owing to her tremendous hard work and dedication. After giving a stellar performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress took part in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show. And that was not it. The gorgeous diva has officially ventured into Bollywood this year with her debut Hindi movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

