Hina Khan's fun video with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Sahil Anand is the dose of laughter you need today

Hina Khan's new video with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star Sahil Anand has taken over the internet and fans are showering the duo with loads of love. Check out the video here.

is definitely one of the most loved actress in telly world and she ensures to keep her fans entertained, lockdown or no lockdown. And right now, Hina has been constantly sharing photos and videos on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into the things she has been doing and how she has been ensuring that this time is spent doing creative things since she believes that we will not get this back. None the less, Hina does keep spreading awareness about the ongoing COVID 19 crisis while urging people to ensure they stay at home and follow the rules.

And today, we happened to come across this fun video of Hina along with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Sahil Anand where she turns a doctor, and Sahil is her patient, however, she takes leave from him and when he asks her where is she going, she tells him that she is not feeling well. And guess the best part? Well, when he asks her isn't she a doctor herself, she goes on to say how her fee is rather high, leaving us in shock and laughing out loud, of course.

Check out Hina Khan and Sahil Anand's video here:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in Bollywood film Hacked as she made her big debut with the Vikram Bhatt film. However, the movie did not do very well as far as the box office numbers are concerned, none the less, she did manage to grab a lot of attention and adulation for her role in the film that seemed to be rather reliable in current times with the technological advancements.

