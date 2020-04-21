Hina Khan's glimpse from her short film Smartphone will remind you of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga

The latest glimpse from Hina Khan's upcoming short film Smartphone will give you vibes of Anuskha Sharma's famous scene in Sui Dhaga. Take a look.

The countdown for Hina's much-awaited short film Smartphone has begun. Yes, the actress's new project is going to release in three days, i.e. 24 April 2020. It has come as a breath of fresh air for everyone who's looking for some good content to wave off their Coronavirus lockdown boredom. The actress has also been teasing her fans with glimpses from her film 'Smartphone' on her social media handles. And now, the latest still from Smartphone has been released, where Hina will give you vibes of . Yes, you read that right!

Hina's new glimpse form Smartphone will remind you of Anushka Sharma from her movie Sui Dhaga. Clad in a red saree, Hina looks like a beautiful newlywed bride. With vermilion on her forehead and pallu covering her head, Hina gives vibes of a traditional Indian bride. However, she is seated down on the floor, and her posture reminds us of Anushka Sharma's famous pose from Sui Dhaga, which also starred Remember, how Anushka donned a simple blue saree as she sat down on the floor thinking about something? Well, we've all seen multiple memes on Anuskha's expressions.

Doesn't Hina's new look from her upcoming short film remind you of that? However, the big suitcase next to Hina in the picture is making us wonder what's happening. This looks like an important sequence from the film, but the secret will only be dropped in on 24 April. Until then we have to wait and ponder over our thoughts.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Smartphone is finally being released after a lot of road-blocks. The film centers around the much-talked-about topic of phone addiction. Many times, we hear people saying that they cannot go a day without their phones, but usually tend to ignore the fact that they might just be addicted. So, the short film will deal with this very serious subject of how a small device can bring about some unexpected changes in one's life.

The prime aim behind the concept is to make viewers alert about using a phone as a helping aid and letting it become the controller of your life. Smartphone premiere on Ullu app. Glimpses from the film are already creating a stir on the internet. The teaser has already received an overwhelming response, and fans can't keep calm to see Hina nail another character with this short film. The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kunaal opened up about his working experience with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. Showering praises on Hina, he said, ' She is an amazingly talented actor. She can convey so much without using words. It was extremely easy to work with her. She is a real team player and I had a wonderful time working with her.'

Meanwhile, Hina is making the most of her quarantine time at home with her parents. From cooking to cleaning, the actress is doing household chores. Not only this, but she is also exploring her creative side as she is indulging in painting, singing, dancing and much more. What are your thoughts on the upcoming short film Smartphone? Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

