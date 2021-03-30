Hina Khan's Holi is full of fun, colours, and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; Check out the pictures HERE

Hina Khan celebrated the festival of colours with full of joy and happiness. She has shared her celebration pictures on Instagram.

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with full fervour across the country. Celebrities celebrated the festival inside their house owing to the COVID situations. Due to the rise of coronavirus cases, the government had issued guidelines for the festival. Actress , who was last seen in Naagin 5, also celebrated the festival with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, friends, and family. The actress has shared a glimpse of her celebration on her Instagram handle and it is filled with colours, happiness.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan wished her fans ‘Happy Holi’. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen wearing a white printed tee with a caption written 'I don't believe in miracles, I believe in hard work' on it. She paired her top with a pair of pants and a floral hairband. Tied her air in a ponytail the actress looks pretty with pink, yellow and blue colour applied on her face. Actress Mona Lisa also commented on her pictures and wished ‘Happy Holi’.

The actress is immensely popular among the youth and considered a fashion icon and is very active on social media. She loves to share pictures of herself for delighting the fans.

Take a look at her Holi pictures:

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×