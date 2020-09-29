Hina Khan's killer expression steals hearts as she slays in a brown bodycon dress; See PHOTO

Hina Khan never fails to impress her followers whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her latest pictures on Instagram.

is currently one of the most popular and beloved actresses of the Indian television industry. The stunning diva has also tried her hands in other genres of entertainment and won accolades for the same. She loves to remain active on social media, and her timeline is proof. Hina often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life. Right from sharing pictures with beau Rocky Jaiswal to giving glimpses of BTS videos, the diva does it all!

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that will be hard for her followers to miss. The actress wears a brown front button bodycon dress embellished with a matching belt. She then teams it up with a pair of black heels. She leaves her hair open and looks on the other side while posing for the camera. Hina’s killer expression definitely grabs our attention here, and we are all hearts for her.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Hina Khan last featured in the show Naagin 5 in which she played a short-lived role as ‘Adi Naagin.’ The audience loved her stellar performance in the supernatural drama that features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The actress recently appeared in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye, co-starring Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya fame. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry in the video. Interestingly, Dhoopar also featured alongside Hina in Naagin 5.

