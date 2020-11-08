Hina Khan's 'killer' expressions as she enjoys evergreen song Kajra Mohabbat Wala are too good to miss; Watch

Hina Khan recently lip-synced yesteryear's classic song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' by Asha Bhosle, and the actress 'nailed' it with her killer expressions. Take a look.

needs no special introduction. Not only people in the country, but foreigners also love Hina for the change that she has brought in the world of entertainment. She is filled with skills and is counted among the most versatile actresses in the showbiz industry. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai to Hacked and Unlock, Hina has proved her prowess on all three platforms - TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

She enjoys a massive Instagram family of 10 million members, who keep showering their love and support to her. Hina is also very social media savvy and never misses a chance to entertain her followers with at least one post every day. From pictures to workout videos to quirky reels, Hina goes all out to provide fans the 'extra dose of entertainment.' Recently, she posted a video, wherein she is lip-syncing to a famous yesteryear song and it has caught everyone in awe.

In the video, Hina is seen enjoying the evergreen song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum from the movie Kismet. Her expressions in the clip have swooned many off their feet. She has yet again proved, no one is can beat her when it comes to 'acting and expressions.' From lip-syncing to it perfectly to her killer expressions, Hina has 'nailed' it completely. Well, we can bet, you just cannot miss her eye-expressions and that wink certainly makes you skip a heartbeat. Just wow!

Take a look at Hina's video here:

Though the video is monochrome (black and white), Hina is dolled up in a beautiful floral breezy sharara. With open tresses, bindi, and long earrings, Hina looks effortlessly beautiful. Well, we surely want to see Hina in a retro look and project now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

