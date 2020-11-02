Hina Khan's killer expressions as she slays an orange outfit in her new PHOTOS leave fans awestruck

Hina Khan always puts her best foot forward when it comes to sharing pictures on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

never leaves a chance to grab attention when it comes to sharing posts on social media. Right from sharing stunning selfies to crooning melodious songs in videos, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress does it all! She has garnered a massive fan following in the past few years that keeps on growing every day. Meanwhile, she has been showered with heaps of praises after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 where she entered as a senior.

And now that she is out of the BB house, Hina has taken over social media yet again and her timeline is proof. For instance, the actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are just unmissable for all her fans. The Hacked star looks absolutely stunning in a coral orange-coloured flared dress. However, what’s also attractive is her killer expressions while she poses for the camera. Hina has also added a caption that reads, “Go where the wind takes you.”

Check out the pictures below:

As mentioned earlier, Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla to mentor the new contestants. The three of them who were termed ‘Toofani Seniors’ exited the BB house sometime back. As for Hina, she made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 ahead of her entry into the reality show. Many of her fans were disappointed upon knowing that the diva has exited the popular show featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra.

Also Read: Hina Khan channels her inner Kajol as she lip syncs a famous dialogue from DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×