Hina Khan's makeup game is on point as she flaunts a funky eye shadow in her latest PHOTOS

has finally bid adieu to Naagin 5 leaving many of her fans disappointed. Well, it was already announced that the actress will be playing a short-lived role in the supernatural drama that features Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles. For the unversed, Hina played the role of Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin in the show and left everyone awestruck with her beauty. However, the actress continues to be in touch with her fans and admirers on social media.

As we speak of this, Hina has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. The diva is wearing a sleeveless blue-colored v-neck outfit in which she looks stunning. She opts to wear a multilayered necklace that further adds weightage to her entire look. Most importantly, it is Hina’s funky eyeshadow in pink and yellow shades that grabs our attention in the pictures. No doubt, her killer expressions are like an icing on the cake!

On the work front, Hina Khan made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the mystery thriller Hacked. She also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone. The stunning diva is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also talked about her experience in Naagin 5. She said, “Honestly, I feel it's a huge honor and a privilege to launch a show. I am extremely grateful to Ekta for having entrusted me with such a huge responsibility and am grateful to her from the bottom of my heart.”

Credits :Instagram

