Hina Khan's midnight workout serves as a motivation for fans to sweat it out at home amid lockdown; See PHOTO

Hina Khan has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she indulges in some midnight workout. Check it out.

is surely making the most of her self-quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown which is evident from her frequent social media posts. Right from indulging in household chores to making beautiful sketches, the Hacked actress has been grooming her productive and creative skills in the past few days. The best part here is that she has been sharing bits and pieces of her quarantine period on social media too as a way of communicating with her fans.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle as she indulges in a midnight workout session. Yes, you heard it right! At a time when most of us were thinking of getting some sleep, Hina thought of sweating it out a bit to keep her body fit and healthy. Clad in an orange bralette and matching shorts, the actress doles out major fitness goals as she poses for a mirror selfie and flaunts her washboard abs like a pro.

Check out Hina Khan’s picture below:

On the work front, the actress has made a high jump in her career this year by making her official debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and also features Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. Hina has been appreciated for her role as Sameera Khanna in the movie.

Did you like Hina Khan’s performance in Hacked? Do let us know in the comments section.

