Hina Khan's mom gives her a peck as they celebrate Mother's Day and it is adorable; See Photos

Hina Khan's celebrates Mother's Day at home amid quarantine to make her mommy dearest feel special and it will melt your heart. Take a look.

is making the most of her time with her beloved family amid the Coronavirus-infused lockdown in the country. Yesterday the whole world celebrated Mother's Day and showered their dear mom with loads of love and wishes. Unlike the previous times, no huge celebrations could take place, but this did not stop Hina from making her mommy feel extra-special on the day. The actress knows the art of making her dear ones feel loved on their special days, and thus organized a small Mother's Day celebration at home. Yes, you read that right.

The diva arranged a small cake at home to celebrate this special ocassion. Just like we all know, Hina loves sharing things with her fans, she did not miss to give a glimpse of it to everyone on her Instagram handle. In one picture, Hina's mom can be seen cutting the cake as the table has been set with a beautiful lamp besides, while his dad is cheering for them. It looks like the fruity cake has been baked at home, and it looks delicious. The smile on Hina's mom's face while cutting the cake, tells us how content and happy she is with all the efforts put by her loving daughter.

Another picture shows, Hina's mom pecking a sweet kiss on her cheek. Yes, Hina's mommy kissed her daughter on the cheeks, while she clicked a selfie, and it is just too cute to handle. Hina is seen wearing a green dress, while her mom is dressed in a pink suit. The wide smile on Hina's face during this adorable moment cannot be described in words. The diva is literally glowing and her face has a unique charm. Well, this picture speaks volumes about their bond.

Well, for Hina and her family the celebrations happened a little late as they are observing fast during the holy month of Ramdaan. So, this small celebration took place at the time of Iftaar. Well, the actress was going to go live yesterday to interact with her fans, but she had to cancel it, as she was not keeping well. She apologized to her fans for being able to have a fun chat session with them due to her ill-health and also informed that she has been taking medicines to get back in action soon. Well, we must appreciate Hina's efforts for doing everything to make everyone around her happy despite keeping unwell. She surely knows how to maintain relations and bring a smile on everyone's faces.

Take a look at Hina's posts here:

The actress had also shared some throwback pictures with her mommy dearest expressing her love and emotions for her. In a simple and sweet note, she described her 'Maa' as her first and forever friend. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is extremely close to her mother and loves spending quality time with her family.

Meanwhile, the actress has been exploring her creative side, learning cooking, cleaning the house, binge-watching shows, giving fitness goals with her heavy workout sessions, and more during this quarantine. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

