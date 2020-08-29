  1. Home
Hina Khan's monochrome PHOTO steals our hearts as she strikes a pose behind a veil

Hina Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her latest pictures on Instagram.
Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The stunning diva has been an instrumental part of the Indian television industry and has a loyal fan base. She is currently winning accolades post her stint in the show Naagin 5. Although Hina played a short-lived role in the supernatural drama, the audience loved her performance as ‘Adi Naagin.’ Many of her fans were disappointed when she exited the show a few weeks back.

However, the actress continues to treat her fans with pictures on social media. She has recently shared a black and white picture on her Instagram handle that immediately grabs our attention. Hina strikes an elegant pose behind a net veil. Her hair is pinned up into a bun and despite the picture being a monochrome out, we can figure out that her makeup game is on point! The gorgeous diva has also shared a thoughtful caption that reads, “It’s okay to be behind sometimes, as long as you look ahead…”

It’s okay to be behind sometimes, as long as you look ahead..

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the work front, as we all know, Hina Khan initially began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the runner up. Post that, there was no one stopping back the actress as she started getting some interesting project offers. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina has also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Hacked.

