Hina Khan's myriad expressions in her new sun kissed pictures are hard to miss; Take a look

When it comes to maintaining fitness, there is nothing that can stop and her multiple social media pictures and videos prove the same. The Hacked actress happens to be an avid fitness lover and never misses out on her workout sessions. Of late, Hina has also begun her shooting schedule at home as has been revealed by her on social media itself. Well, she is still sweating it out despite being busy with her other important commitments.

In the midst of all this, Hina has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle once again which are hard to miss. The actress is seen on her way to continue with her workout session in the pictures. She looks pretty clad in pink and grey athleisure and ties up her hair into a bun. Hina is also seen carrying a matching pink handbag along with her. The actress opts for a no-makeup look as usual but this time, it is her myriad expressions that catch our attention in these sun-kissed pictures.

On the work front, Hina Khan started this year by making her official debut in the Bollywood film industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked co-starring Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar, and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released a few days back. She has been appreciated by the viewers for her stellar performance in the same. Hina is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

