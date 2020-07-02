Hina Khan's priceless expressions while soaking up the sunlight in her new PHOTOS are hard to miss

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are undeniably unmissable. Check them out here.

always manages to grab attention whenever she posts something on social media. The TV star keeps on sharing stuff related to her personal and professional life daily on her personal handles. Hina also enjoys a huge fan following which has been on the rise for all the obvious reasons. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress happens to be an avid fitness loved too and the multiple pictures and videos on social media timelines are proof for the same.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has recently shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. The actress is seen on her way to complete the workout sessions while being clicked for these pictures. She is seen wearing an orange-coloured outfit and a camouflage cap in the pictures. Moreover, her myriad expressions after soaking up some sunlight surely grab our attention here. Apart from that, Hina shows off her flawless skin again by going completely sans makeup.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the work front, as we already know, Hina initially rose to fame with the daily soap titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post which she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Well, of course, she went on to become the first runner-up of the show. This was followed by some amazing, stellar performances as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier this year, the actress made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie titled Hacked.

Credits :Instagram

