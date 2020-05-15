Hina Khan's smile is winning the internet as she dons a pink hoodie in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts her captivating smile. Check out the pictures.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected India too along with the rest of the world. Everyone has resorted to home quarantine and social distancing directives. In the midst of all this, virtual communication has become the only means to interact with each other. This is the reason why our beloved celebs from the TV industry have also been frequently active on social media of late so as to interact with their fans daily. Lines actress has also been doing the same.

Hina loves to share candid pictures and videos on social media and this is what she has done a little while back. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Hina flaunts her captivating smile as usual while posing for the pictures in a cute pink-colored hoodie. She opts for a simple makeup look with pink lip color and glossy cheeks as seen in the pictures.

Check out the pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the movie Hacked helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The mystery thriller also marks her official entry into the Bollywood film industry. To add to this, the stunning diva has recently featured in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released on a popular streaming platform. Hina is seen in a completely de-glam avatar in this film and has received a lot of praise for her stellar performance.

Credits :Instagram

