Hina Khan's YRKKH co star Ali Mercchant showers praises on her; Says 'She worked hard to be where she's today'

Ali Mercchant, who played the role of Rituraj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan recently showered the actress praises for her journey in the entertainment industry during an AMA session on his social media handle. Here's what Ali said and how the actress reacted to his sweet gesture.

is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the year 2009. After flaunting her acting prowess in several shows, the beautiful actress made her way to Bollywood, and also took the digital route. Her journey has not been an easy one, it was filled with ups and downs. But, with grit, determination, hard work, and passion, the talented actress has conquered over all the three platforms. Hina today, is an inspiration for many who want to achieve their dreams and make a mark for themselves.

Well, she may have come a long way in her career, but many still remember her as their beloved Akshara, and why not, she has literally made the character. Among them is also Hina's YRKKH co-star Ali Mercchant. He won hearts as Rituraj by playing a promising and winsome suitor to Akshara and is still remembered for his role. Recently, during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on social media, the actor showered praises on Hina Khan for her fabulous and inspiring journey in the showbiz world.

It so happened, a fan asked Ali about his experience in YRKKH, and he couldn't stop praising Hina for her achievements. Sharing a throwback picture of with Hina from their YRKKH days, Ali wrote, 'YRKKH is one show that whoever has been a part of will always cherish it for the rest of their lives and will always have great memories with everybody on the sets.'

He further was all hearts for Hina and opened up about working with her. He shared, 'It was always fun and amazing to work with Hina Khan. She has worked really hard for where she is today.' The handsome hunk also thanked produced Rajan Shahi for giving him the opportunity.'

Hina, who is known for her soft, kind, and friendly nature, acknowledged Ali's praises for her. She expressed her gratitude towards him and thanked him for his sweet gesture in the cutest way possible. Sharing the screenshot of Ali's answer on her Instagram story, Hina wrote, 'Awwww. The first-ever boy in Akshara's life. Love you Ali.'

Take a look at Hina and Ali's sweet social media banter here:

