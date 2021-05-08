Hindustani Bhau gets arrested for protesting against the 12th Board Exams and waiving off fees

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau gets arrested for flouting COVID 19 rules and staging a protest for dismissing the 12th examination.

Hindustani Bhai, who became a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has recently made the headlines for creating chaos in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. It was reported that he had led a protest to cancel the class 12th board exams in Maharashtra. It was reported that while speaking to the media during the protest, Hindustani Bhau had also asked the schools to reduce or waver off the fees of the students as they are not attending school or using its facilities. While his protest made the headlines, he was arrested by the cops for allegedly violating COVID 19 rules.

For the uninitiated, Hindustani Bhau had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter announcing that he will be staging a protest on his own at Shivaji Park on Saturday afternoon for presenting his demand. It was also reported that the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant had used an ambulance to travel to the park to stage the protest to deceive the police as the ambulance service is considered an essential service, the vehicle was not stopped by the police at any checkpoint.

When the local police realized that he has reached Shivaji Park, a team reached the spot and detained him. Speaking about Hindustani Bhau using an ambulance to travel to Shivaji Park, Pranaya Ashok, DCP zone 5 told Indian Express, “Yes. It’s a gross publicity stunt with misuse of a vital medical facility. He has been detained. An FIR is being registered. He is likely to be arrested.”

