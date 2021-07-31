Hip Hip Hurray to Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan: Popular friendship based shows over the years

Friendship is the most beautiful bond shared between people in the world. Your friend is a person who will always stand by you in your good and bad times. The Indian television shows have time and again portrayed this beautiful relationship on the screen, which received a lot of adulation. Some of these friendship theme shows became iconic with an entertaining plot and fabulous acting. Some of these shows have also become the base for popular TV stars. On the special occasion of Friendship Day, here are some of the most popular friendship themed shows on television.

Hip Hip Hurray- The show was based on the various aspects of the friendship of class 12th students in DeNobili High School. It featured some of the popular TV actors including Rushad Rana, Bhumika Chawla, Nauheed Cyrusi, Sharokh Bharucha, Purab Kohli, Vishal Malhotra, Kishwer Merchant, Shweta Salve and many others.

Remix- The show was based on the life and friendship of four teenagers Tia, Yuvraj, Avnesha and Ranveer. It revolved around their musical band named ‘Remix’ and was one of the most popular youth shows of its time.

Just Mohabbat- The story of the show revolved around the life of a Jai, who lived in a boarding school along with his friends Madhur, Roma and Sanjay and his imaginary friend Gautam.

Kya Mast Hai Life- It was a musical show which focussed on the lives of five teens Ragini, Zeeshan, Zenia, Ritu and Vir, and events in their lives. The show featured Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Tripathi, Sana Amin Sheikh, and others.

Dil Dosti Dance- It was a dance-themed show that portrayed the friendship and love lives of Ray, Kriya, Swayam, Sharon, along with their gang.

Sanjivani- One of the most popular youth shows, it revolved around the lives of four doctors Juhi, Rahul, Simran and Omi. The show was loved by the audience for the bond between the characters.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan- It was a show which focussed on the bonds of friendship and love. It starred popular actors like Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.