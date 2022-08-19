Hiten Tejwani on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's rerun: I am truly feeling nostalgic thinking about it

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is remembered for its complex plot in which its lead characters deal with many unusual circumstances in order to come together. The channel brings back one of its most celebrated shows of the early 2000s. Hiten Tejwani, who played the lead role of Anurag Basu, couldn't hide his excitement for the show's re-run. For the unversed, Hiten replaced Cezanne Khan to play Anurag.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the iconic shows and is still remembered by the audience, and they are excited to revisit the lives of the Basus and the Sharmas. Not just the show but the characters are also etched in people's hearts. As Kasautii Zindagii Kay is re-running on Star Plus, Hiten Tejwani recalls his memories and journey with this Ekta Kapoor show. The actor said, "There are lots of memories which we made during its run, I really enjoyed shooting my entry scene. I am truly feeling nostalgic thinking about it, the whole thing feels like it happened yesterday and not years ago. This is extremely great news, and I am very excited for Kasautii Zindagii Kay's re-run on Star Plus. There are lots of people who missed it the first time around, so now they will be able to watch it. I want to thank Star Plus for getting the show back on TV."

Anurag and Prerna became a popular onscreen couple and their love story is hailed as an iconic one. Talking about Hiten, he is currently seen in the television show, Swaran Ghar and is awaiting the Netflix release of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, Jogi featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Amyra Dastur and others.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs every Monday to Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 on Star Plus.

