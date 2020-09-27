Hiten Tejwani on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: We need closure, we are not letting him rest in peace

Hiten Tejwani who replaced Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta recently opened up about the late actor's death case. He emphasized that closure is important in SSR's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14 (2020), left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. It has been over three months since the young actor bid adieu to the world, and his loved ones are still reeling in pain. Sushant was one of those actors, who successfully graduated to Bollywood from Television, and craved his own niche.

The talented actor became a household name as Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. With his acting prowess, he made a special place among the viewers, and the show soon became a hit. However, after essaying the character for several years, Sushant quit Pavitra Rishta in 2011, to make his Bollywood debut. Hiten Tejwani walked into Sushant's shoes as Manav in the show. Like many, Hiten was also shocked by SSR's untimely demise and had mentioned previously that the news of his death took time to sink in.

Now, it has been over three months since Sushant's passing away, and the CBI is investigating the case. His family and fans have been seeking justice for Sushant and are waiting for the truth about his mysterious death be unveiled soon. Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Hiten opened up about Sushant's death case and emphasized that closure is important in the case. He said that with all the chaos that is going around, closure in SSR's case is imperative as only then will his soul rest in peace.

'We need closure on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Life moves on and all that we are left with is memories to cherish. But with all the chaos which is going on, we are not letting him (Sushant) rest in peace. So closure is very important,' Hiten was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the CBI, ED, and NCB are investigating in Sushant's demise case. Yesterday, , , and Sara Ali Khan were probed by the NCB in the drug angle. According to reports, Sara and Shraddha have allegedly revealed that SSR used to take drugs in his vanity van and also during shooting breaks.

