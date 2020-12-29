Hitesh Bharadwaj confirms bidding adieu to Choti Sardarni; Says his track is going to end soon

Hitesh Bharadwaj plays the role of Vikram Diwan in Choti Sardarni. Read on to know why he has decided to quit the show.

The handsome hunk Hitesh Bharadwaj, who made his Television debut with the show Agar Tum Saath Ho, is currently wooing the audience with his stint in Choti Sardarni. However, he will soon bid adieu to the popular show. In a recent interview, the talented actor confirmed it and opened up about quitting the show. He also talked about playing a negative role in the daily soap and said it added new “dimensions to him as an actor.” In an interview with ETimes, Hitesh has informed that his track in the show is going to end soon.

While divulging the details, he said that the show will continue as per the demands of the script, it's just that his part is over. The leading daily quoted him as saying, “Unfortunately, it is true that my track in the show is going to end soon. It’s not a sudden or abrupt ending of the character.”

When quizzed about the pulling of the negative role in Choti Sardarni, Hitesh told the popular daily, “One needs to add something new and innovative to the character to keep the audience entertained. So, when I was asked to play a negative character, I was ok with it. I never felt that my fans or audience won’t accept me playing a baddie.”

Further, the actor revealed that will pursue his passion for writing poetry in the future.

On a related note, Hitesh is seen playing the role of Vikram Diwan in the show that was premiered on 1 July 2019 on Colors TV. Choti Sardarni is one of the most loved daily soaps. It stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, Kevina Tak and Anita Raj in the lead roles. The popular show will witness many twists and turns in the coming days.

Read Also: Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to ring in New Year in Lucknow; New bride shares their plan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×