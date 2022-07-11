Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Poster OUT: Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna join hands for a romantic music video

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna are popular Television stars who have a massive fan following owing to their exceptional acting chops. A few days ago the two talented actors had announced their collaboration on their social media handles however the two kept the details hidden. Their ardent fan was very curious to know about their project but Arjun and Surbhi left no stones unturned to keep the details under wraps.

Finally, the actors have treated their fans by sharing a poster of their upcoming romantic music video titled 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'. Sharing this poster on his Instagram handle, Arjun captioned, "Finally waiting is over for the upcoming song! “Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar” Teaser Releasing On 13th July 2022 Connect with DRJ Records - https://goo.gl/Fs6kK5 Link in bio as well. DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents "Arjun Bijlani & Surbhi Chandna" Very Beautiful Love Song "Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar" With the Best Music Composed by Jeet Gannguli Sung by Yasser Desai Lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa Directed By Navjit Buttar".

Check out Arjun's poster here -

About Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar:

Featuring Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna, the melodious voice to this song has been given by singer Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Jeet Gannguli whereas the beautiful lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The teaser of Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar will release on 13th July 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking of Arjun's professional commitments, the actor was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. At present, Arjun is hosting an entertainment-based show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi will next be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani drops a video and gives a sneak peek of his Switzerland trip along with Neha Swami