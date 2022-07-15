Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Song OUT: Surbhi Chandna & Arjun Bijlani's soulful track depicts a tale of budding romance

Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani are popular actors in the entertainment industry. A few days, the two had announced their collaboration keeping the other details under wraps. But recently, the duo treated their fans with the poster of their music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'. Their fans were super excited to see them spread their magic on-screen and waited with their bated breath for the song to release. On 13th July 2022, the teaser of 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was shared by their actors on their respective social media handles.

Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani's song Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar song out:

Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar depicts a beautiful tale of a married couple living in a small town. Arjun and Surbhi play the middle-class married couple who work together just to spend some extra time with each other. This song is a perfect example of what innocent love looks like and watching Arjun and Surbhi's on-screen chemistry is a true delight. Featuring Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna, the melodious voice to this song has been given by singer Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Jeet Gannguli whereas the beautiful lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Meanwhile, speaking of Arjun's professional commitments, the actor was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. At present, Arjun is hosting an entertainment-based show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi will next be seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

