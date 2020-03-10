Holi 2020: Kamya Punjabi has a blast with Shalabh Dang as she celebrates her first holi post wedding; See pics

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi, Shalabh Dang and Kamya Punjabi both look happy and strike different poses on the camera while enjoying the festival.

Television actress Kamya Punjabi who recently got married to Shalabh Dang is enjoying the best phase of her life at the moment. She has been expressing her love and happiness for her hubby Shalabh on her Instagram posts. On Valentines's Day, Kamya posted a never seen before picture of herself with Shalabh from their wedding ceremony and the diva was finding it hard to take her eyes off her man. She wrote, "Happy Valentines Day Husband." Soon, she got an adorable reply for Shalabh on the post too.

And today, on the occasion of Holi, Kamya has shared some cute pictures with Shalabh where the two are having a blast on their first Holi post-wedding. Looking colourful with the holi colours, Shalabh and Kamya both look happy and strike different poses on the camera. In one of the pictures, we can see Kamya holding a glass of cold drink in her hand while Shalabh is holding a bottle. Sharing the pictures, Kamya wrote, "Happy Holi from us to you @shalabhdang @sonia_punjabi."

To note, Kamya and Shalabh tied the knot on February 10, 2020, after dating each other for a couple of months. Their pre-wedding festivities began during the weekend which started with a low key engagement ceremony in a gurudwara. Post the wedding, the couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai which as a gala affair. The couple had taken the plunge after dating each other for a while now and they seem to be quite excited about starting this new journey together.

Check out Kamya Punjabi's post here:

