Holi 2021: Five television shows that played festival of colours in different way

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in India. People throwing colours on each other and eat traditional food items at this festival. It holds great significance and a special place in the hearts of Indians as it welcomes the most beautiful spring season. But this year it is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration spirit has been a little dampened as there are restrictions in many places. People are opting to stay inside to curb the further spread of the virus.

On Holi using chemical colours can have bad effects on the skin, hair and environment. Thus, herbal colours are the best choice as they are 100 percent natural and keep the skin, hair as well as environment safe. The herbal colours can be easily washed off as well. But still, the festival can be celebrated. There are many television shows which have and had celebrated the festival in some different style. In television shows, all festivals are celebrated in a traditional way.

1. Ishqbaaz: The television show which gained popularity because of its storyline. In the show, they touched society's stigmas and questioned them. But the audience does love the chemistry between Anika and Shivaay. The Holi celebration in the Shivaay Mansion was played with full high spirits. Both Anika and Shivaay took it challenging to apply colour to each other. And watching them playing colours will make your hearts beat louder.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira have always been one of the most loved pairs on screen. They enjoy a huge fan following. And their past Holi celebrations are still fresh in the mind. The festival of colour becomes more enjoyable after watching them playing.

3. Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preetha had some fun moments in celebrating the festival. They completely forget other things and were applying colours to each other. The show has brought track showing the couple playing Holi in a completely different style keeping in mind the COVID 19 restrictions.

4. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: The popular sitcom always comes with unique ideas to celebrate any festival. The show had organised games, functions to play Holi. The characters Manmohan Tiwari, Vibhuti Narayan, Anita and Angoori equally take part in the celebration.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The longest running show will update your Holi playlist. The show plays songs mixed of old and new. They also organised a play every time to make the festival more enjoyable.

We wish all a very happy and safe holi!

