Holi 2021: Rashami Desai, Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma & others extend greetings to fans on festival of colours

On the occasion of Holi, many TV actors took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans urging them to celebrate the festival following COVID norms. Check out the wishes below.

As everybody is drenched in the festive spirit of Holi today, television actors are also celebrating the festival with their loved ones. Amid the fun, they are also making sure to wish their ardent fans on the festival of colours. Many celebs, such as Bharti Singh, , Pooja Banerje, Nehha Pendse, Monalisa, Nia Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, , Rupali Ganguly, Jasmin Bhasin among others have taken to their respective social media handles to wish fans and netizens on Holi.

While extending her greetings, Rashami said playing Holi with flowers is the most adorable way to celebrate this festival. She also urged her fans to play an eco-friendly Holi with flower petals. Her caption read as, “If you are planning to celebrate Holi this year while following Covid protocols, Phoolon ki Holi as we traditionally know as Brij ki holi, could be the most Vibrant and exciting way to celebrate the festival.”

Bharti, on the other hand, shared a video of herself drenched in colours and wrote, “happy happy holi everyone lots of love #love #festival #holi#colour #colourful #blessed #reelkarofeelkaro.” She also shared a couple of romantic photos with husband Haarsh.

Rupali shared a few pictures snapped with her Anupamaa co-stars and wrote,," Aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko, Anupamaa parivaar ki taraf se Holi ki hardik shubhkaamnaaen HOLI HAIIIIIII !!!! BURA NA MAANO HOLI HAI My favourite festival I love love love playing Holi....but COVID ke chalte na Holika dehan mein jaa paayi aur naahi kal holi khel paaoongi But it’s important to #staysafe #stayathome.”

Take a look at celebs wishes below:

Well, social media has been abuzz with heartfelt wishes pouring in from celebrities from the film industry as well as from TV.

We, too wish you a very Happy Holi.

Also Read: Holi 2021: Five television shows that played festival of colours in different way

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×